Infinix Smart 5A with Dual Cameras, Jio Offers Launched in India: Price, Specs

The Infinix Smart 5A has debuted in India in partnership with Reliance Jio. The new budget smartphone aimed at entry-level users carries a 5,000mAh battery along with a large 6.52 HD+ drop notch display. The company notes that the phone features a pyramid-shaped design on its back panel to give the consumers a stylish smartphone experience even at an affordable price point. It will retail exclusively via Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6,499 from August 9. The Infinix Smart 5A comes in Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black colour options.

As a part of the Reliance Jio Exclusive programme, Infinix Smart 5A customers can avail an upfront price support of Rs 550, to be credited directly into the customer’s bank account. This effectively brings the price down to around Rs 6,000. Customers can also enjoy additional benefits worth Rs 1,199. Speaking over the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, said in a press note, “the Smart 5A is specifically designed for entry-level smartphone users and caters seamlessly to those who have heavy smartphone usage and online education needs. Delivering an exceptional user experience Smart 5A runs on go, which allows it to run lighter, 15 percent faster, and save data."

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Smart 5A sports a 6.52 HD+ display with 500 nits of brightness and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone supports DTS Surround Sound for “maximum engagement." Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The phone runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) with XOS 7.6 skin on top. The Go edition of the OS is designed for entry-level phones with low RAM configurations. Notably, customers can expand the internal storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Infinix Smart 5A carries a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary camera and a depth sensor. At the front, there’s another 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features on the Infinix Smart 5A include dual-4G SIM support, fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and pre-installed Carlcare App to help users locate their nearest service centre. As mentioned, there’s a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver a standby time of 35 days and a video playback of 23 hours.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

