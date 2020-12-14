Infinix Smart HD 2021 Budget Phone With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on Dec 16, Price Revealed

Chinese smartphone maker Infinix Mobile will launch a new budget device, the Infinix Smart HD 2021 in India on December 16. The phone will be available to purchase on Flipkart at noon, and the e-commerce company has set up its dedicated microsite ahead of its launch. The website also reveals its key specifications, although its sale deals are yet to be disclosed. The company recently launched the Infinix Zero 8i with dual front cameras and a 4,500mAh Battery in India for at Rs 14,999.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be priced at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB + 32GB model, as per the dedicated Flipkart page. As mentioned, it will launch on December 16 at noon, although it is unclear whether its sale will start on the same day. The phone will come in black, blue, and turquois colours. From the promotional posters, we can notice that the smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch on the front panel that houses the selfie camera. Infinix Mobile has revealed that the Infinix Smart HD 2021 features a 6.1-inch HD+ display for "non-stop entertainment" with its slim bezels. The phone will also pack a 5,000mAh battery, the Flipkart page noted.

Meanwhile, 91Mobiles claims that the Infinix Smart HD 2021's display has 720x1,560 pixels resolution with up to 500 nits peak brightness. Its square camera module at the back reportedly includes an 8-megapixel camera with LED flash, while at the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The processor details remain unclear, though the phone will pack 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card. The battery on the smartphone is said to support standard 5W charging. Additionally, the phone is expected to ship with Android 10 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.