Infinix X3 Smart TV With Android TV 11 And Dolby Audio Support Launched In India: All Details

Infinix has mostly offered smartphones to date in the market, but slowly it is expanding the budget smart TV lineup, and the latest is the X3 Smart TV series. The smart TV market has exploded vastly in the past few years, encouraging more brands to venture and cater to buyers.

Infinix has got its X3 Smart TV lining up against brands like Mi TV, OnePlus TV, Realme TV, Vu and many more. The TV comes in two screen size options that offer HD and Full HD resolution, respectively.

Infinix X3 Smart TV Price In India

Infinix X3 Smart TV comes to the market in 32-inch size which offers HD screen resolution and costs Rs 11,999. The other variant gets a 43-inch display that supports Full HD resolution. You can buy this model for Rs 19,999. Pre-booking for these TVs start from March 12.

Infinix X3 Smart TV Specifications

Infinix X3 comes in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes like we mentioned before, and the TVs offer HD and Full HD resolution, respectively. The screen gets added protection from blue light which can be harmful to the eyes, and it offers 400 nits of peak brightness. Infinix is powering the TV using a quad-core Realtek processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage to keep the downloaded apps.

Both the TV options include two box speakers, which offers 20W output on the 32-inch model, while the bigger version produces 36W total output. The speakers are powered by Dolby Audio for better sound output.

Infinix has added multiple connectivity ports on the TV, you have three HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi to get the smartness of the TV up and running. Speaking of which, the X3 runs on Android TV 11 platform which offers built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant as well as Google Play Store access for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

You get the TV with a remote that has dedicated buttons for the streaming platforms

