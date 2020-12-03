Infinix Zero 8i With Dual Front Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India, Priced at Rs 14,999

The Infinix Zero 8i has debuted in India, nearly a month after the Chinese tech company unveiled the smartphone in global markets. Notable features of the newly launched Infinix Zero 8i include dual front cameras, 6.85-inch full-HD display, and a quad rear camera setup. The phone is available in a single storage option, and customers in India will have its access via Flipkart. The smartphone comes in Black Diamond and Silver Diamond colour options.

Its price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage option. Flipkart is offering sale deals like an exchange offer worth up to Rs 14,300 along with no-cost EMI option that starts at Rs 1,667 per month. Other offers include instant discount with American Express cards and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Additionally, customers with Flipkart Axis Bank credit can enjoy 5 percent of cashback. The Infinix Zero 8i sale in India will start on December 9 at noon.

In terms of specifications, the India variant and global variant pack similar features. The Infinix Zero 8i comes with a 6.85-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. Additionally, the phone support dual-SIM cards and runs Android 10 with XOS 7 on top.

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and lastly an AI sensor. The rear cameras support modes like document mode, custom bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, AI 3D body shaping, panorama, AR Animoji, and more. Notably, the Infinix Zero 8i packs dual front camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Other features on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG support, FM, fingerprint sensor, GPS, and more. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The company claims that the fast charge technology is capable of charging 0-70 percent in 30 minutes.