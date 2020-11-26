Infinix Zero 8i With Dual Front Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery to Launch in India on December 3

The Infinix Zero 8i smartphone will debut in India on December 3, the company revealed on Wednesday. Infinix shared the development on Facebook where it also states that phone will come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The Infinix Zero 8i that was first unveiled in select markets last month as a toned-down variant of the Infinix Zero 8, which was launched in August. As expected, the India pricing details will be announced on the launch day itself.

The Infinix Zero 8i price is available in select markets for approx Rs 16,300 (8GB + 128GB storage). It has Black Diamond, Green Diamond, and Silver Diamond colour options, and the phone may phone may have the same colour finishes in India as well as the same price point. Initially, the Infinix Zero 8i was going to debut in India on December that was later postponed to December 3. "Launch date postponed from December 2 to December 3. We regret for the inconvenience," the company in the Facebook post said.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix Zero 8i sports a 6.85-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout that houses the dual selfie cameras. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB. Notably, the internal storage is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 10 with XOS 7 skin on top out-of-the-box. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and lastly an AI sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Other features on the smartphone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG support, FM, fingerprint sensor, GPS, and more. The Infinix Zero 8i packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The company claims that the fast charge technology is capable of charging 0-70 percent in 30 minutes.