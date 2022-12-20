Infinix Zero Ultra Smartphone With 180W Charging Launched In India: Check Price And Features

Infinix has introduced its most ambitious product in the Indian market called the Infinix Zero Ultra smartphone. This phone has a 200-megapixel camera at the back and gets 180W fast charging support, one of the fastest we have seen in the market so far. The new Ultra phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and the company is now offering this product in the market for a special launch price. Infinix has also brought the Zero 20 mid-range smartphone to the country.

Infinix Zero Ultra And Zero 20 Price In India

Infinix Zero Ultra has launched at a special price of Rs 29,999 for the single 8GB + 256GB variant. The Zero 20 is priced at Rs 15,999 and both devices will be available from December 25.

Infinix Zero Ultra And Zero 20: Specifications

Infinix Zero Ultra features a 6.8-inch 3D 120Hz AMOLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution. It gets a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS support, along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone comes with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Infinix is powering the device with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD slot. It runs on the Android 12-based XOS 12 version out of the box. You have a 4500mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging which it claims will give you full juice in just 12 minutes. The company is providing two charging modes - standard and furious to preserve the battery cycle. Infinix says the phone will get regular updates along with OS upgrades, and we are hoping the company lives up to its promise.

Coming to the Zero 20, you have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset which makes it a 4G device.

You have a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. While the front of the phone packs a 60-megapixel selfie shooter with OIS support. This phone has a 4,500mAh battery as well but only supports 44W charging speed, which is not bad for the price segment.

