InFocus Vision 3 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras, Face Unlock Launched in India For Rs 10,999
The InFocus Vision 3 Pro is the successor of the Vision 3 phone that the company had launched earlier this year.
InFocus Vision 3 Pro with dual rear cameras Launched in India For Rs 10,999 (image: InFocus)
InFocus has announced its latest smartphone called the Vision 3 Pro in India. InFocus Vision 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs 10,999, and it will be available in a 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 12 pm IST from today, April 19 exclusively via Amazon.in. Vision 3 Pro is the successor to the Vision 3, launched last year and boasts edge-to-edge display and FaceID unlock as its key highlights.
In terms of specifications, InFocus Vision 3 Pro features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio layered with 2.5D curved glass. Vision 3 Pro comes loaded with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory that can be extended up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750 processor and run on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. InFocus Vision 3 Pro features also include support for split screen mode, FaceID unlock option for enhanced security, along with a dedicated fingerprint sensor.
In terms of optics, the InFocus Vision 3 Pro bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with features such as a 120-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash and a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports dual sim, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, GPS, micro USB port and 3.5mm headphone jack. It has sensors like Ambient light, Proximity, Acceleration.
Key Features:
Processor: MediaTek MT6750 T Octa 1.5GHz + 1.0GHz
Operating System: Android 7.0
Memory: 4GB+64GB expandable upto128 GB
Camera Main Camera: 13 MP, PDAF, F2.0 + 8MP, 120 degrees wide angle
Front Camera: 13MP, FF, F2.2
Display: 5.7 inch (18:9), HD + (1440x720) High-resolution IPS wide-angle,
Battery: 4000mAh
Huawei P20, P20 Pro With Triple Camera-Lens Setup to be Launched in India on April 24
