Infosys Donates Rs 2.50 Crore to Kerala Hospital

Tech major Infosys has donated Rs 2.50 crore to the Neurosurgery Department of the state-run Medical College hospital, here. The money was used to install a brand new neurosurgery dedicated operating microscope, replacing a two-decade-old one. Speaking to IANS, P. Anil, Head of Department Neurosurgery, said that Infosys answered to a request he had made in 2017. "I took a chance and I wrote to Infosys if they can come to our help. It was a year back. Soon they responded and after they undertook a brief study of our activities, they decided to help us," he added."In between, there were some issues with regards to GST but finally the equipment has been installed. We have already put it to use in the first case, a few days back," said Anil. Anil said the new piece of the device has come as a huge boon to the patients who mostly come from poor background. The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital has the most crowded casualty department with accident cases coming for expert and quick treatment.Speaking to IANS, Sunil Jose, a top official attached to the Infosys unit here, said their company always has set aside money as part of the corporate social responsibility programme. "Our studies found out that the department provides yeomen services to accident victims and most of the patients came from the low and middle-income category. "In this microscope project, we started working on it as soon as we got the proposal from the Neurosurgery Department. We felt that they are doing a good job and sanctioned it," said Jose.Incidentally, this is not the first time that Infosys has helped the hospital. They had built a skywalk connecting the major building after finding out that patients were being moved in stretchers through the road.