InMobi Joins Microsoft to Help Marketers Grow Big
InMobi is expanding its platform for marketers via its Marketing Cloud, adding to its decade-long market leadership through its Advertising Cloud.
In a bid to help marketers strengthen their advertising and marketing strategies in a mobile-first world, India-based mobile advertising and discovery platform InMobi on Tuesday formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft. InMobi will move to Microsoft Azure as its preferred Cloud provider to combine the power of the Cloud with cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data to provide actionable insights for marketers, Microsoft said in a statement. "The combination of Microsoft Azure with InMobi's marketing platforms will deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to organisations around the world," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Touted as the first Indian startup to achieve the unicorn status, InMobi reaches over 1.5 billion unique mobile devices worldwide. InMobi is expanding its platform for marketers via its Marketing Cloud, adding to its decade-long market leadership through its Advertising Cloud. With this partnership, InMobi will move in a phased manner to Microsoft Azure and tap into the power of its intelligent capabilities. "InMobi is building one of the most advanced enterprise platforms for marketers, and we're extremely excited to partner with Microsoft as we dive into the next frontier of connected devices," said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO, InMobi.
"With Microsoft's global reach and advanced security, privacy and compliance, alongside InMobi's scale and decade-long experience in mobile-first technology, we can truly disrupt the marketing ecosystem," Tewari added. The InMobi Marketing Cloud will be sequentially launched market-wise worldwide over the next six months. "Our cross-platform technology leadership, Azure's hyper scale and distinctive worldwide go-to-market capabilities will enable rapid scaling of new growth pivots to fuel InMobi's global ambitions," noted Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.
The two companies are also aiming to combine the power of InMobi's Advertising and Marketing Cloud capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365. InMobi has recently been recognised as a "2018 CNBC Disruptor 50" company and as Fast Company's "2018 Most Innovative Companies".
