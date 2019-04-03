Inox to Introduce ScreenX, 270-degree Movie Screens Coming to India Soon

Indian movie distribution giant Inox has partnered with American immersive movie broadcaster CJ 4DPlex to bring ScreenX to India. The Korea-born technology uses a three-screen layout to increase the field of vision inside movie theatres. As a result of the layout, the effective movie screen gets spread across 270 degrees, and alters the fundamental viewing experience that moviegoers are used to seeing.

Inox and CJ 4DPlex signed the agreement at the ongoing CinemaCon, Las Vegas. CJ 4DPlex is the main company behind spreading ScreenX to a wider range of screens globally. The proprietary system will only be available for select movies, since it requires special shooting techniques to be implemented. However, it is important to note that unlike ultra-wide curved screens that increase the video’s aspect ratio and spread the entire visual across a viewing curve, ScreenX uses the left and right flanks of the main screen to add extra visuals, thereby giving a somewhat comparable experience to a full 360-degree video.

In case of ScreenX, side visuals work as additional elements that support the main visual. While that may seem engaging, multiple reports across the internet suggest that the same can seem quite distracting, for multiple reasons. For one, this gives a user too much information to process within a limited span of time. Furthermore, viewing content all around, at a steeper angle than usual and for longer time, can cause strain. Some viewers of ScreenX movies at the select available theatres have also stated that because of the brighter screening walls and the light from the multiple projectors cross projection to surfaces are leaving the movie halls too bright for preference.

As of now ScreenX’s major presence is in South Korea, China and USA, while England, Turkey, Japan, Switzerland, France, Vietnam, Spain, Hungary, UAE, Kuwait, Thailand, Indonesia, Israel, Canada and Poland have nine of fewer ScreenX-enabled theatres. Unconventional movie viewing formats, such as 4DX, have never taken off, with only 3D coming somewhat close to being somewhat popular. It remains to be seen when the first ScreenX theatre opens in India, and if it manages to find success in the age of internet streaming at home.