Instagram Adding 7 New Features to Help Users 'Chat, Share and Respond' Better

Instagram has announced seven new updates to help users “chat, share, and respond" with more options. Among the seven features, three are mainly focused on improving direct messages, and the other make group chats more fun. Some of these features are rolling out in select countries, while some are available in India. As always, users must keep their app for iOS and Android up-to-date to enjoy the latest features. Meanwhile, here are the seven features that Instagram users can look forward to:

Reply while you browse: This feature will allow users to respond to a message while browsing content on the app. In a blog post, Instagram parent Meta says, “this new feature makes it that much easier and more convenient to chat while on the app".

Quickly send to friends: Instagram is adding a new shortcut to help users share content with select members. By tapping and holding the ‘share’ button, users can now reshare posts to their closest friends.

See who’s online: At the top of your inbox, users can see who’s free to chat with at the moment. However, it remains unclear how the feature works and whether Instagram users will need to keep their ‘activity status’ (the green indicator) enabled.

Play, pause, and re-play: Instagram is also allowing users to share a 30-second preview of a song. It appears the platform would allow users to share clips from Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify as well. Notably, group members can listen to the clip directly from the chat window.

Send messages quietly: Users can send messages without notifying friends late at night or when they’re busy at work. Just add ‘@silent’ in your message. However, the prompt will be visible to members of the group.

Keep it on the lo-fi: Group members can try new lo-fi chat themes to make the space conversations feel more personal.

Create a poll with your squad: Lastly, Instagram is letting users now create a poll directly on group chats. The feature is available on Facebook Messenger as well.

