Instagram Adds 2 New Features to Make Your Life Easier

Instagram is bringing two new features to its app. The Meta-owned photo sharing platform will now allow users to “Rage Shake" their phones in order to report a problem, and the app will now have an option of deleting individual images from a carousel after it has been uploaded. The development was announced by Instagram head Adam Msseri in a video that he posted on his Twitter account. In the video, Mosseri said that users will be able to quickly inform the company about any problems they may face on the app.

While we already have an option of reporting issues to Instagram. A feature that shows “Did something go wrong?" in the Settings already allows users to report issues with the app. The new “Rage Shake" feature will allow users to literally shake their smartphones while using the app to get to the problem reporting screen. This makes it easier to report issues with Instagram, as compared to going into Settings > Help > Report a Problem.

Covering ✌️ this week: - Carousel Deletion (finally!)- Rage ShakeDid you know about these 💎s? Any other features you’d like me to cover? Let me know 👇 pic.twitter.com/Yx0q4UGFfb — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 17, 2021

The “Shake to Report" feature has already been there in apps like Facebook where users can report technical issues with the app by shaking their device, along with a setting to turn off the feature. Snapchat also has a similar feature where users can shake their device to report an issue. The “Rage Shake" feature will be available for all iOS and Android users. It has, however, initially launched for users in the US only.

The second feature allows users to delete a single image from a gallery on their feed. The feature, called “Carousel Deletion" will provide users with a new option to delete a single image from the carousel. To do this, Instagram users can click the three-dot menu, and then swipe to the image they want to delete. The new feature will show up on top of the menu and will appear as a bin icon. After deleting a single image, users can click “Done" to save.

Mosseri, in his video called this the “finally feature." He said that the feature has been something that the users have been asking for since a while and should have been there much earlier.

