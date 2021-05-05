Instagram Adds Captions for Stories, Reels to Get Same Feature Soon

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will auto-generate captions on Instagram Stories. Captions for Instagram Stories will enable users to transcribe a speech in English text to remove the hassle of typing long texts. The text will be pasted on the story in the form of a sticker, and users can change its caption, size, and colour. The feature was first spotted back in March 2021 and was available with select customers. Even now, the caption for Instagram Stories appears to be limited to certain regions, and global availability details remain. The Facebook-owned social media platform says that captions will roll out to Reels later this year, and it already available to use on IGTV.

To enable Captions for Instagram Stories, users can access a dedicated button within the quick panel. The panel appears when the user swipes up from the bottom of the screen. Previously, it was noted that Instagram is testing four text style options, including typewriter-esque block text, larger words for added emphasis and basic block letters. The accuracy of the generated text will, of course, be relative to the clarity of the audio.

Sound off 🗣…with sound off 🔇Now you can add a captions sticker in Stories (coming soon to Reels) that automatically turns what you say into text. We’re starting in a handful of countries and hope to expand soon. pic.twitter.com/OAJjmFcx4R — Instagram (@instagram) May 4, 2021

Notably, Instagram added auto-captions for IGTV uploads last year. It transcribes the videos, and end-users can view auto-generated subtitles in English. Facebook has been offering auto-captions on video uploads since 2017, but more recently, it’s added the feature for Facebook Live and Workplace Live as well. Last month, Instagram started rolling out a feature to prevent users from viewing possibly abusive messages by filtering offensive words, phrases and emojis on the photo-sharing app. The company had said that along with the filter option for abusive direct messages, it would also make it harder for people blocked by users to circumvent and contact them through new accounts.

