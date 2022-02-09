Instagram Adds New Features to Boost Your Security, Manage Platform Activity

Instagram has announced couple of new updates to help users “stay safe online." The new changes were announced on the Safer Internet Day (February 8) which aims to promote a safe internet experience for adults and children. One of the key features Instagram is globally rolling out is ‘security checkup’. It essentially guides users on how to make their account more ‘secure.’ The Meta-owned platform will also let users “bulk manage" content like posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels. Additionally, users can now filter their content and interactions by date.

Starting with the Security Checkup, the tool was introduced in July 2021 to help users check if their account is compromised. The company says the feature is now available to “everyone worldwide". To access the feature, head to Settings > Security > Security Checkup. It will tell you whether your password needs to be changed and other security-related information. Instagram advises users to keep a strong password, and two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled. You can learn more about 2FA here.

In a blog post, Instagram notes that users can now bulk-manage (delete, archive) their posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels. Users can also manage interactions like comments, likes, and story sticker reactions. To use the tool, first, go to Your Activity from the More option (represented by three vertical lines). This section essentially shows users’ activities like comments, likes, links opened and more. The latest update will let users manage and view posts based on date - newest or oldest. If you click on ‘Select’ at the top right, you can delete content in bulk.

The Meta-own company adds that it is testing a new way to help people regain access to their account. The new method will require users to nominate friends to verify their identity at the time of security check. The company says more information will be shared soon.

