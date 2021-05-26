Instagram and Facebook Now Letting Users to Hide Like Counts from All Posts

Facebook and Instagram will now let users hide like counts from their posts, the company announced earlier today. The latest development comes months after testing with select users worldwide. In a press note, Facebook said that the new option would give users more choice over their experience on the two platforms. Previously, Instagram had told its testers that the new option would aim to pursue users to focus on the content they share and not on how many likes they’re getting. Users can now hide ‘likes’ on an individual post or collectively for all (including others). It essentially means that others can like still your photos or videos, but you will not be able to view the total number of likes. Users will still be able to view who all liked their posts. To turn off like count on your individual Instagram post, open the app and select the particular post. Click on the More option (represented by three horizontal dots) and select ‘hide like count.’ The same method is used to unhide the like count. Users have this option before and after uploading. You can hide like counts on others’ Instagram posts by visiting the new Posts section in Settings. This control applies to all the posts in your feed.

The method to hide and unhide like counts on the Facebook app remains unclear. Users must ensure that they’re using the latest version of the apps. The social media giant notes that the change was not uniform for all its platforms as each customer has different needs. “We have been working closely with third-party experts to better understand how to empower people, build self-awareness and shape a more positive experience on Instagram. We’re also funding more external research about people’s experiences on Instagram and how we can improve our policies and products to support our community," Facebook said in a statement. It will be an important update for Instgram and Facebook content creators (or influencers) who require these factual statistics to reach potential sponsors.

