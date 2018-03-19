Instagram Awards India 2017: Virat Kohli Bags 'Most Engaged Account' Award, Deepika Gets Highest Followers

Instagram has announced Instagram Awards in India to acknowledge its most engaging community members in India. With a global community of over 800 monthly actives, Indian Instagram community is home to some of the most popular entertainment and sports accounts that attract fans nationwide and globally. With the Instagram awards being held in India for the first time, here are the accounts that peaked the engagement this year.Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) emerged as the “Most Engaged Account” with 19.8 million followers as on March 2018. Most Engaged Account means that Kohli's account generated the biggest number of engagements when all likes and comments from the content that he shared in 2017 were aggregated (does not include Stories view and video views).Following this, the “Most Followed Account” title was bagged by Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone), with 22.4 million followers, followed by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) with 22 million followers, and Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) with 20.8 million followers as on March 2018. Top Accounts mean these profiles generated the highest number of followers in 2017.Ishaan Khatter (@ishaan95) is India's “Emerging Account” for growing his fan base on Instagram significantly throughout 2017. Instagram is Ishaan's only official presence on social media.Further, in recognition for building a community of 20 million followers, Instagram has presented Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt¬) and Shraddha Kapoor (@shraddhakapoor) with a milestone plaque.Here's what the celebrities are saying about the latest Instagram Awards:Deepika Padukone “Staying connected with my fans and loved ones is extremely important to me! I value the love, support & connection I share with them and I hope I continue to remain true & authentic!”Ishaan Khatter “Instagram is the social media platform I love the most. It’s a non-stop source for inspiration from people and personalities all over the world. On a more personal note it’s almost like a time machine for your memories and a way to immortalise your favourite moments. It’s lovely connecting with others through this medium and I look forward to being inspired and hopefully inspiring more people in the future, too!”