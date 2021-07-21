Instagram has announced that it is testing a new feature dubbed Collab that will allow users to increase the reach of a post or Reels. It will essentially let users invite another account to show as a “collaborator," and the same post will appear on both profiles. The benefit of this is that the feed-post or Reel will be visible to different audiences, meaning followers. The Facebook-owned company notes that when users accept a Collab request, they will be shown as authors, and both will receive feedback for the same content. Instagram adds India is among the two countries where Collab is being tested, and it’s currently available to a small percentage of users.

To check its availability, upload a Feed post or create a Reel on Instagram as you normally would, and look for the “Invite Collaborator" once you reach the “Tag People" option at the end. Instagram notes that users can search for an account and add them as collaborators; however, they can only tag public profiles for now. “Once the account has accepted the collaboration invite, they will be added to the tag screen and also noted in the header of your post," the company said in a press release. As mentioned, the new feature is distinct as the same post will now appear on two profiles simultaneously for a better reach. Until now, Instagram Reels allowed two creators or profiles to collaborate via Remix. The feature offers a way to record your Reels video alongside a video from another user. The option is similar to TikTok’s existing Duets feature.

Facebook-led Instagram also announced a new feature for iPhone users dubbed Sensitive Content Control. It lets users above the age of 18 choose whether they want to see more or less sensitive content. The feature will allow users to choose between three levels of allowing/ disallowing sensitive content on the platform. Instagram, while announcing the feature, said that it is giving more control over the photos and videos users see on their Explore page. “We believe people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience that they want," the company said. Currently, the platform shows a blurry ‘sensitive content’ prompt on select posts based on user experience and its own terms of service.

