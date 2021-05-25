Instagram Brings Insights to Reels, Live Videos; Says Will Show Metrics On Desktop Soon

Creators and businesses on Facebook-owned Instagram can access various performance metrics on their posts called Insights that show them how their posts are doing. Now, Instagram is launching Insights for Reels and Live video as well, giving creators and businesses access to more data. Instagram announced the development in a blog post, where the Facebook-owned photo sharing platform said that it is launching insights for Reels and Lives on the basis of feedback from Creators and Businesses. The company said that it comes as part of its ongoing efforts to give professionals the tools they need in order to better understand and evaluate their performance on Instagram.

Instagram said that for Reels, the app will be showing new metrics including the Plays (views), Accounts Reached, Peak Concurrent Viewers, Comments, and Shares. The company also said that it will include these metrics in the Account Insights to provide a broader picture into how Reels and Live shape an account’s performance. Additionally, the company is also adding new detailed information about Reach in Account Insights. For Live videos, the insights page will show the number of comments and shares they get, the number of accounts they reach and the number of peak concurrent viewers.

Instagram also said that it is launching new detailed information about Reach in Account Insights. “We know that understanding more about how content is being distributed is important, so we’ve built new breakdowns that provide transparency into which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving Reach," the company said in a blog post.

Instagram also announced that it will begin rolling out new preset time frame options in Insights, expanding beyond the current 7 days and 30 days timeline. It also said that it will begin Insights support to the desktop. “We will be continually updating the Insights experience throughout 2021 and beyond to better meet the needs of creators and businesses," Instagram said in its blog post.

