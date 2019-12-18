Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Instagram Brings 'Layout' Feature for Stories to Make Collages; Here's How it Works

Instagram users can now create a collage of upto six photos directly on their stories.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 18, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Instagram Brings 'Layout' Feature for Stories to Make Collages; Here's How it Works
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Instagram)

Instagram has rolled out a new feature for its stories called Layout. With this feature, users can make collages in their Instagram stories. There are six varieties of collages that users can choose from, ranging from collages that accommodate a minimum of two and a maximum of six photographs. This announcement was made by the Facebook-owned company on its official Twitter handle. “Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story: a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out!” said Instagram on its Twitter account.

In order to use this feature one needs to follow these steps:

1. Open Instagram

2. Go to story tab

3. Select the ‘Layout’ option from the panel at the bottom

4. Select the type of collage you want to make

5. Click or select photos from the gallery to upload in the collage grid

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri also shared a collage that he made by putting two of his selfies. He shared the image on Twitter captioning it as “As of today Layout is now a format in the main Instagram camera, check it out!”

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram