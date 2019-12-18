Instagram Brings 'Layout' Feature for Stories to Make Collages; Here's How it Works
Instagram users can now create a collage of upto six photos directly on their stories.
Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Instagram)
Instagram has rolled out a new feature for its stories called Layout. With this feature, users can make collages in their Instagram stories. There are six varieties of collages that users can choose from, ranging from collages that accommodate a minimum of two and a maximum of six photographs. This announcement was made by the Facebook-owned company on its official Twitter handle. “Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story: a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out!” said Instagram on its Twitter account.
Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸
With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO
— Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019
In order to use this feature one needs to follow these steps:
1. Open Instagram
2. Go to story tab
3. Select the ‘Layout’ option from the panel at the bottom
4. Select the type of collage you want to make
5. Click or select photos from the gallery to upload in the collage grid
Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri also shared a collage that he made by putting two of his selfies. He shared the image on Twitter captioning it as “As of today Layout is now a format in the main Instagram camera, check it out!”
As of today Layout is now a format in the main Instagram camera, check it out! pic.twitter.com/zCJ8pvpIrO — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 17, 2019
