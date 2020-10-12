Instagram Brings New Audio Features for Reels, Users Can Now Share Audio Files

Instagram has announced a bunch of new updates for Reels in a bid to compete against TikTok, which is presently banned in India. The new Reels features make it easier for users to share and save audio clips, and the update has already begun rolling out. Instagram in a tweet said that users can now 'save audio' or add audio to a Reel clip via an upgraded audio section. Users can select an audio file through new sections like 'for you' and 'trending'.

Instagram users can now also share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio through Direct Messages. The new update allows users to save audio from another clip and further use it for their own content on Reels. Audio files can be saved by selecting the "save" icon, earlier noticed on Instagram stories.

The social media platform is also working on new features to take on TikTok that is currently being scrutinised by the U.S President Donald Trump administration. In an update last month, Instagram extended the Reels recording time from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. The Facebook-owned platform is reportedly working on tools to integrate shopping options on Reels. The platform already has a dedicated shopping section on the explore page.

Meanwhile, Facebook has already started integrating Messenger and Instagram direct messages for select users. Through this integration, Messenger users can directly message people on Instagram and vice versa.

Apart from the launch of its cross-platform messaging, Facebook is making significant changes to Instagram DMs, which will take many features from Messenger. "Cross-app communication is an easier way to stay connected with the people you care about while giving you controls to manage your experience," Facebook said. However, it is unclear exactly when the company plans a public rollout of cross-platform messaging features.