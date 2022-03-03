Instagram Brings This New Video Feature That Will Make Life Easier: Here's How To Use

Meta-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is bringing auto-generated captions to videos on your feed. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on his Twitter that the company is adding auto-generated captions to videos on Instagram, a feature that has been “long time coming." Mosseri, in his post, said that the captions will be on by default for creators on Instagram. Before this, Instagram users had to manually add captions to their videos using time-consuming workarounds.

The new feature, however, makes it easier and seamless to add captions. The live captions feature also makes Instagram more accessible to hard-of-hearing and deaf users or anyone who prefers watching videos with the sound off. The captions will be available in select languages at the launch and Instagram expects that the quality of these captions will improve as more people use them and the AI learns over time. Instagram said that it will expand captions to more languages in the coming months.

Advertisement

It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022

Users will have the option of turning the live captions on or off. It is yet to be determined how instant captions will change people’s viewing habits or how it will help them boost Instagram engagement. A report in The Verge, however, points out that it is possible that those who watch Instagram videos with sound may stay on the app longer rather than navigating away from the app after saving videos to watch later.

ALSO READ: Instagram Is Shutting Down Separate IGTV App For Long Form Videos - Here’s Why

Users can turn on live captions by clicking the three-dot menu on a specific post, and selecting the “Manage captions" option. Here, they can toggle “Captions" on if they want the new live captions to show on their videos.

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

Instagram earlier this week announced that it is shutting down the separate IGTV app for users. Instagram, in its blog post, said that the company is getting rid of the standalone IGTV app as “part of its efforts to make videos as simple and possible to discover and create." The blog post also says that videos in the main app will have a full-screen viewer with tap-to-mute, and that the company is also working on a way to make sharing and viewing videos easier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.