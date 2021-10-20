Instagram Collabs Launched to Let Users Co-Author Same Posts, Reels: How to Use

Instagram has announced the launch of Collabs, a “new way to co-author" feed posts and Reels on the platform. The feature was in the works since early this year, and until now, select users also had its trial access. When users post content with Collabs, the names of both creators will appear on the header. Subsequently, both users will share views, likes, and comments. As expected, the common post will appear on both profiles. The Facebook-owned platform is also planning to roll out a new feature on Instagram Desktop to let users upload photos and videos.

In a post on Creator’s page on Instagram, the company explains that Collabs works with only two users - the original publisher and one collaborator. To use the feature, upload a photo or Reel the usual way > click on Tag people > look for the Collabs option. Users cannot instantly add a collaborator as the other person needs to accept the request. The collaborators will get the request as a Direct Message (DM). Once they accept it, the two users can enjoy common views and likes.

The Collabs feature will be particularly useful for Reels creators, who earlier received a similar feature called Remix. The Remix within Instagram Reels is similar to TikTok’s Duets that effectively lets users interact with other clips on the platform - allowing them to create new versions or add new angles to the original upload. It enables creators to record their version alongside another video that can be their past recording or content by another user. When the creator uses Remix with an existing video, the other user receives a notification but don’t share views or likes. As mentioned, Instagram is also planning to add the ability to upload photos and videos via Instagram Desktop. It will reportedly become available to global audiences on October 21.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.