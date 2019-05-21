English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul
According to TechCrunch, Instagram, over the last week, drastically overhauled the IGTV interface. The side-scrolling interface along the bottom has disappeared and Instagram has dropped the IGTV categories completely.
Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul
Loading...
Unlike the growing popularity of Tiktok and their feed featuring users remixing each other's clips or Snapchat's new Discover format that allows for multi-media magazines and video collections, Instagram IGTV seems to have not had similar success since being launched. Instagram may have mastered stories, but its IGTV platform has not mastered that mainstream success. Tech website 9To5Mac referred to a TechCrunch report that says Instagram is revamping IGTV to be much more like a Snapchat and TikTok hybrid in an attempt to make it more popular.
According to TechCrunch, Instagram, over the last week, drastically overhauled the IGTV interface. The side-scrolling interface along the bottom has disappeared and Instagram has dropped the IGTV categories completely. According to the report, the new design is far simpler, focusing on a single feed of content suggested by algorithms.
In fact, IGTV has ditched category-based navigation system's tabs for just one central feed of algorithmically suggested videos, something akin to what Tiktok does. However, while it works for Tiktok's short videos, one has to see how users take to it for IGTV.
Notably, Instagram had tried several different tactics earlier to boost IGTV usage since its release last June.
According to TechCrunch, Instagram, over the last week, drastically overhauled the IGTV interface. The side-scrolling interface along the bottom has disappeared and Instagram has dropped the IGTV categories completely. According to the report, the new design is far simpler, focusing on a single feed of content suggested by algorithms.
In fact, IGTV has ditched category-based navigation system's tabs for just one central feed of algorithmically suggested videos, something akin to what Tiktok does. However, while it works for Tiktok's short videos, one has to see how users take to it for IGTV.
Notably, Instagram had tried several different tactics earlier to boost IGTV usage since its release last June.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- Eureka Forbes Dr. Aeroguard SCPR 660H Review: Your Home Does Not Deserve This Air Purifier
- Jon Snow Actor Kit Harington Angrily Reacts to Backlash Over Game of Thrones Ending
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: PUBG-Themed Flatmate Ad in Gurgaon is Looking For a New 'Squad Member'
- Niki Lauda, Formula 1 Legend Horrendously Burned in Fireball Crash 42 Years Ago, Dies Aged 70
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results