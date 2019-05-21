Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul

Unlike the growing popularity of Tiktok and their feed featuring users remixing each other's clips or Snapchat's new Discover format that allows for multi-media magazines and video collections, Instagram IGTV seems to have not had similar success since being launched. Instagram may have mastered stories, but its IGTV platform has not mastered that mainstream success. Tech website 9To5Mac referred to a TechCrunch report that says Instagram is revamping IGTV to be much more like a Snapchat and TikTok hybrid in an attempt to make it more popular.According to TechCrunch, Instagram, over the last week, drastically overhauled the IGTV interface. The side-scrolling interface along the bottom has disappeared and Instagram has dropped the IGTV categories completely. According to the report, the new design is far simpler, focusing on a single feed of content suggested by algorithms.In fact, IGTV has ditched category-based navigation system's tabs for just one central feed of algorithmically suggested videos, something akin to what Tiktok does. However, while it works for Tiktok's short videos, one has to see how users take to it for IGTV.Notably, Instagram had tried several different tactics earlier to boost IGTV usage since its release last June.