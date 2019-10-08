Instagram Dark Mode Rolls-Out For iOS 13, Here's How to Enable It

Instagram is the latest app to go dark. Dark mode or dark theme has been gathering quite the fan following of late all thanks to their ability to blacken the interface, reducing strain on the eyes. Apart from being aesthetically pleasing, enabling dark mode also makes your device’s battery last longer, so really, it's a win-win. So it comes as no surprise that Google and Apple have begun to release system-wide dark modes across their operating systems, and app developers are updating their apps to support dark mode.

One of the biggest third-party apps getting the new treatment is Instagram. Company head, Adam Mosseri, tweeted today that the app has been updated to take advantage of the native dark mode support on iOS 13 and Android 10.

Starting today, you can use Instagram in dark mode on iOS 13 or Android 10. Turn dark mode on your phone to try it out. 👀 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) October 8, 2019

Here's How You Can Enable Dark Mode on Instagram:

(For iOS 13 Users)

1. Make sure you're running iOS 13 on your iPhone.

2. Open 'Settings' on your device, then go to 'Display and Brightness', and tap on 'Dark'.

3. Install the Instagram app (or update it to the latest version) on your device and open it.

4. Instagram will, by default, automatically respond to your device's system setting.

5. Happy endless scrolling!

When Will My Smartphone Have Instagram's Dark Mode?

Dark mode support is reportedly being rolled out to the Instagram iOS app as of now, so make sure your smartphone is running the latest version of the app. However, Instagram doesn’t let you toggle the dark mode option on or off within the app itself, unlike Twitter’s pre-iOS 13 addition of the feature. This means that it has to match your iPhone’s system-wide settings, which is pretty standard right now as most iOS app makers are adding dark mode support for the first time. As for Android, while it is said to be rolling out, we haven't managed to get the update as of yet, but keep a lookout on the Google Play Store.

