Instagram appears to be down for many users in India and other countries in Asia. According to the real-time outage tracker, DownDetector, the Facebook-owned platform started reporting errors around 11 AM IST and over 3,000 error reports starting coming in at 12:30 PM IST. The outage tracker claims that maximum users (47 percent) are facing errors with the app, while 27 per cent of users are unable to access the web client. The rest of the users are facing issues with server connection, as per the tracker.

Instagram is yet to address the issue officially, and the cause of the error remains unclear. Downdetector shows users in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru are most affected. As always, many users also took to social media platforms, like Twitter, to check the cause of the error. Some tweets suggest that the app is failing to refresh, while others indicate that users are facing issues with Direct Message (DM). Many users are unable to load stories and posts, based on tweets. It also appears that both iOS and Android clients of Instagram are affected. Several team members of News18 are facing issues due to the outage.

Facebook and its subsidiaries like Instagram and WhatsApp faced multiple global outages this year. However, at least this time, Facebook and WhatsApp appear to be working fine. Currently, a fix remains unknown, and more information from the company is expected soon. Watch out for this space for the latest updates.

