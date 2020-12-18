Instagram Down in Some Parts of the World, Android Users Complain of Crashes

Instagram appears to be facing server issues right now, causing trouble for several users who are complaining that their app is not working. According to the downtime tracking website, Downdetector, the social media app started facing problems at 4:00 PM IST today, and several users including some in India, have also taken Twitter to complain about the issue. At the moment, the Facebook-owned social media platform is yet to confirm the outage and cause of the error remains unknown. Downdetector shows that several users are unable to refresh their news feed, while others are facing login issues. Notably, several Facebook-owned platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger and even Instagram faced a partial outage last week. Although the company was quick to resolve the issue, the reason behind the outage was not specified.

Currently, the error appears to be with the Android version of the app, while the iOS version seems to be running without any error. Users on Twitter claim that despite uninstalling the app, the issue seems to be persistent. "App keeps crashing. At first I thought my phone was the problem, then I uninstalled the app and installed it again and it keeps crashing," tweeted a user. Moreover, users with Android phones are seeing this 'Instagram has stopped working' or similar messages upon scrolling through the News Feed.

Last week, several Instagram users had stated the DM feature on the app stopped on both Android and iOS devices. Many users living in Europe faced the outage, and users in India were largely unaffected. As mentioned, the current error seems to be impacting some users in India as well. In another outage-related news, Google services such as Gmail, Drive, YouTube, and more were down for many users across the world roughly 45 minutes, earlier this week. The company had stated that the error was caused by an "internal storage quota issue" that handles authentication. During the outage, users had complained that they were unable to use its services across desktop, Android, and iOS devices. Although some users had suggested workarounds with incognito mode, many were largely impacted for almost an hour.

Meanwhile, Facebook is yet to share more details about the purported error affecting Instagram.