English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Drops Apple Watch App Support
Apple has stopped accepting updates to non-native WatchOS apps, so Instagram either had to rework the software or drop it altogether. The company reportedly chose to drop it.
Instagram Drops Apple Watch App Support (Image: Reuters)
Joining the expanding list of high-profile applications who have ditched the Apple Watch, Instagram on Tuesday became the latest platform to pull its app from the WatchOS. Several other apps that have been dropped from the WatchOS include eBay, Amazon, Google Maps and Twitter. According to 9to5mac, "there is no mention of the Apple Watch app being pulled in the release notes which only mentions the typical bug fixes and improvements, but updating to version 39.0 on iPhone removes Instagram for Apple Watch when paired".
Also Read: OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
The report noted that the development was likely because of a new restriction that Apple was enforcing. "As of April 1, updates to Apple Watch apps must use the WatchOS 2 SDK or later, while new Watch apps have to be built with the WatchOS 4 SDK," the report said. This means that Apple have stopped accepting updates to non-native WatchOS apps, so Instagram either had to rework the software or drop it altogether. The company reportedly chose to drop it.
Also Read: Top Three Android Phones in 2018 With an Apple iPhone X-Like Notch
The fact that the app was non-native means that it could neither make use of Wi-Fi and LTE nor could it play videos. Engadget reported that Apple might introduce a way for third-party apps to make use of LTE and after this support, Instagram might reappear on WatchOS.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
The report noted that the development was likely because of a new restriction that Apple was enforcing. "As of April 1, updates to Apple Watch apps must use the WatchOS 2 SDK or later, while new Watch apps have to be built with the WatchOS 4 SDK," the report said. This means that Apple have stopped accepting updates to non-native WatchOS apps, so Instagram either had to rework the software or drop it altogether. The company reportedly chose to drop it.
Also Read: Top Three Android Phones in 2018 With an Apple iPhone X-Like Notch
The fact that the app was non-native means that it could neither make use of Wi-Fi and LTE nor could it play videos. Engadget reported that Apple might introduce a way for third-party apps to make use of LTE and after this support, Instagram might reappear on WatchOS.
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Explainer: Is Govt Equipped to Prevent Future Question Paper Leaks?
Friday 30 March , 2018 Explainer: How A Question Paper Can Be Leaked
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar Sponsors Mobile Loo On Juhu Beach After Twinkle's Tweet On Public Defecation
- 2018 Bajaj Dominar 400 Price Hiked by Rs 2,000
- OnePlus 6 Teaser is Out: Here's All We Know About The Next 'Flagship Killer'
- Star and Sony Unhappy After BCCI Wants Same Money for India and Non-India Matches
- Madhuri Dixit And Karan Johar Unveil First Look Of Bucket List, Check It Out