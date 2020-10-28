Instagram Extends Live Stream Limit to 4 Hours; Announces Two New Features for Live

Instagram has announced new updates for live videos on the platform. The Facebook-owned photo sharing platform took to Twitter to announce the three new features for its Instagram Live feature. The three new features announced by Instagram are the ability to go live for up to 4 hours, the ability to save Instagram Live videos for 30 days, and a new 'Live Now' section in the Instagram TV (IGTV) app and on Explore, in order to drive viewers towards live streams.

Before this update, Instagram only allowed users to go live for up to 1 hour. Further, the app will delete live videos automatically after 30 days. Instagram users will also see a 'Live Now' section in the IGTV app and the Explore section of the normal Instagram app. According to reports, these updates come as part of Instagram's move to adapt to the way creators have been using the service - more and more people are turning to live streaming, at least till the time physical events don't come back. A report in TechCrunch also says that the move is meant to help those who have been forced to shift to virtual events due to the global pandemic.

Instagram owner Facebook has recently merged Instagram DMs with Facebook Messenger. The update brought many Facebook Messenger features to Instagram DMs and allowed users to use both messaging platforms in one single place. This came as Facebook's first step towards a larger plan for creating a universal messaging service by integrating WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DMs.