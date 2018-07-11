English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Instagram Gets New 'Questions Sticker' Feature

Instagram says it’s “a way to start conversations during moments when you don’t necessarily have a photo or video to share.”

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 1:47 PM IST
Instagram Gets New 'Questions Sticker' Feature
Instagram introduces questions sticker. (Image: Instagram)
Instagram had previously launched a polling feature to stories which came back in October, last year. In the latest update on iOS and Android, the popular social media platform has released the questions Stickers feature. This feature allows users to submit a question to a friend’s story which can then be answered in subsequent story posts. Instagram says it’s “a way to start conversations during moments when you don’t necessarily have a photo or video to share.”

The questions sticker feature can be found in the sticker drawer where users type out a prompt or statement and then place it on their post. Friends can then reply by clicking on the sticker. Replies can be viewed once a user opens their viewer list. Also, users can only reply to each reaction by making a new story. Users can tap the question to create a new story, the question asked can then be inserted into the story and answered as per the user’s preference.

The primary use of this new feature is to be able to post questions and get answers and also to keep posting even if there are no photos or videos, it also serves as an interesting way to get recommendations on local landmarks or businesses. With the addition of geo-filters, it should work similar to Facebook requests. With this latest update, it seems like Instagram wants the story format to grow further.

