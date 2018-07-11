English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Instagram Gets New 'Questions Sticker' Feature
Instagram says it’s “a way to start conversations during moments when you don’t necessarily have a photo or video to share.”
Instagram introduces questions sticker. (Image: Instagram)
Instagram had previously launched a polling feature to stories which came back in October, last year. In the latest update on iOS and Android, the popular social media platform has released the questions Stickers feature. This feature allows users to submit a question to a friend’s story which can then be answered in subsequent story posts. Instagram says it’s “a way to start conversations during moments when you don’t necessarily have a photo or video to share.”
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
The questions sticker feature can be found in the sticker drawer where users type out a prompt or statement and then place it on their post. Friends can then reply by clicking on the sticker. Replies can be viewed once a user opens their viewer list. Also, users can only reply to each reaction by making a new story. Users can tap the question to create a new story, the question asked can then be inserted into the story and answered as per the user’s preference.
The primary use of this new feature is to be able to post questions and get answers and also to keep posting even if there are no photos or videos, it also serves as an interesting way to get recommendations on local landmarks or businesses. With the addition of geo-filters, it should work similar to Facebook requests. With this latest update, it seems like Instagram wants the story format to grow further.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also read: Top 3 OnePlus 6 Alternatives: The Best Buys Around Rs 30,000
The questions sticker feature can be found in the sticker drawer where users type out a prompt or statement and then place it on their post. Friends can then reply by clicking on the sticker. Replies can be viewed once a user opens their viewer list. Also, users can only reply to each reaction by making a new story. Users can tap the question to create a new story, the question asked can then be inserted into the story and answered as per the user’s preference.
The primary use of this new feature is to be able to post questions and get answers and also to keep posting even if there are no photos or videos, it also serves as an interesting way to get recommendations on local landmarks or businesses. With the addition of geo-filters, it should work similar to Facebook requests. With this latest update, it seems like Instagram wants the story format to grow further.
Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
-
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Imprtance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- Meghan Markle Aces Three Looks in Less Than 24 Hours; See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short