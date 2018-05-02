English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Goes All Out With New Group Video Calling, Redesigned Explore, Comment Filter And More
Here is a list of updates that the Instagram app is rolling out for its users.
Instagram is rolling out new features for its users. (Image: Reuters)
In its recently held F8 conference, Facebook announced new features for its photo-sharing platform Instagram. As per the company, Instagram has now enhanced the reach of some of its features to other platforms as well. For instance, Instagram users will now be able to post Instagram Stories directly from other apps, including Spotify and GoPro, Instagram also confirmed that more apps will be added to this soon. In addition to this update, Instagram also announced a new camera effects platform for its users along with a soon-to-be-rolled-out group video calling feature. instagram has also updated its Explore which will now sport an all-new design format. Instagram has also taken measures to protect its community from undesired content.
Here is a list of updates that the Instagram app has brought to its users.
Instagram Stories
Instagram users will now be able to post Instagram Stories directly from their Spotify account as well as their GoPro account. To do this, users will have to tap the share button in the Spotify or GoPro app, following which, the content will be pulled directly into the Instagram camera. Afterwards, users can do the regular editing to the Story. Users do not need to connect their Instagram account to their Spotify or GoPro account in order to do this.
Camera Effects Platform for Instagram
Instagram has now announced the ability for third parties to design unique, interactive camera experiences for their followers. This has been made possible through the addition of new camera effects like an NBA dunkcam, a cloud of hearts and Pomeranians. Instagram has also announced that new camera effects will be added soon, including those of Ariana Grande, Baby Ariel, Liza Koshy, Vogue, and Buzzfeed.
Group Video Chat
Following the announcement of group video calling feature on WhatsApp, Facebook is also set to roll out the feature on Instagram. As per the announcement, the feature will be rolled out to Instagram users worldwide in the coming weeks.
To start a video chat, users will have to simply tap the new camera icon at the top of a Direct thread. Users will be able to chat one-on-one or with a small group — and can keep the conversation going for as long as they like. Users will also be able to minimize the video and continue the chat while doing other things on Instagram.
Video chat is testing now and will roll out globally soon.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also read: WhatsApp 'Group Video Calling' Feature Confirmed by Facebook in Its F8 Conference
Redesigned Explore
And now we're excited to bring you a redesigned Explore that makes discovery even easier. Explore is still personalized for you, but the content is now organized into topic channels so you can browse across your interests and go deeper on any area you'd like.
The new Explore will be rolling out over the coming weeks.
Protecting The Community from Bullying Comments
Starting today, Instagram will filter bullying comments intended to harass or upset people in the Instagram community. 'To be clear: we don’t tolerate bullying on Instagram. Our Community Guidelines have always prohibited bullying on our platform, and I’m proud to announce this next step in our ongoing commitment to keeping Instagram an inclusive, supportive place for all voices' says Kevin Systrom, Co-Founder & CEO
Last year, Instagram announced an offensive comment filter, which automatically hides toxic and divisive comments, particularly those aimed at at-risk groups. Instagram now says that its new filter hides comments containing attacks on a person’s appearance or character, as well as threats to a person’s well-being or health. The bullying filter is on for our global community and can be disabled in the Comment Controls center in the app. The new filter will also alert Instagram to repeated problems so users can take action.
Systrom, in his note, also added, "We are also expanding our policies to guard against bullying young public figures on our platform. Protecting our youngest community members is crucial to helping them feel comfortable to express who they are and what they care about."
While restriciting hate content on one hand, Instagram is also promoting "kindness" in an apparent drive scheduled for this Saturday. "We also believe in promoting kindness — encouraging our community to support one another both on and off Instagram. On Saturday we will host a Kindness Prom to celebrate people in our community who are spreading positivity. These young leaders are inspiring their peers by helping kindness, acceptance and support grow on Instagram and in the world."
Also Watch
