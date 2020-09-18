Instagram Had A Service Outage Last Night And It Wasn't Alone; Facebook And WhatsApp Also Faced Issues

Popular social network Instagram was unavailable for some users for a while late last night. As Instagram remained inaccessible for about an hour last night, users reported issues including the failure in loading images or even logging in to the app. The Instagram services were unavailable for users in several parts of the world, including the US, UK, South America, the Indian subcontinent, and parts of Europe, according to the live outage map on outage tracking website Downdetector. The outage was most prominent between 11:30PM to 12:30AM IST last night, with about 7,592 users reporting the Facebook platform crashing. Instagram has, in the past, faced several outage issues. It usually informs users via Twitter, but does not maintain an official server status page, like some other social media platforms.

There were reports of Facebook and WhatsApp also being down during the same time. There has been no official clarification from Facebook on why three of its platforms faced outage issues in the past few hours. The last time Instagram faced similar service unavailability issues was as recently as August 31, when the social network faced an outage that lasted a few hours.

Instagram down report. (Image Credit: Downdetector)

We checked Downdetector to see if Facebook and WhatsApp had been affected. Both Facebook and Instagram show the outage graph go up during the same time frame, but with much fewer overall incidents. Facebook outage was reported a maximum of 311 times, while WhatsApp showed a maximum of 24 outage reports during the same time. It is not know as to what the reason behind the outage was, but it is speculated that the outage was related to a problem on the application's back-end servers. Out of the total number of incidents, Downdetector showed that 76 percent people had trouble accessing their feed, 15 percent had issues accessing the website, and 8 percent had problems with logging in.