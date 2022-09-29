Instagram Has A New 'Notes' Feature Now: How To Use And All Details

Instagram has introduced a new ‘Notes’ feature that allows users to create short notes that have a 60 character limit. The notes that you create will be visible to your followers in the DM section and just like Instagram Stories, Notes vanish after 24 hours. The responses that your followers send will appear as DMs to you.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review: The Only Choice For Team Android!

As per the common sentiment, the feedback is currently mixed when it comes to the reception of the new Instagram Notes feature, but the feature is intended to be a less obstrusive way of pushing out information.

For the time being, you can only post one note at a time, and if you do so before the previous note’s 24 hours have passed, the existing note will be automatically deleted.

How To Use Notes?

Update to the latest version of the Instagram app. Open the Instagram app. Now, head to the DM section. Here, tap on ‘Your Note.’ Type out whatever’s on your mind. Depending on who do you want to share your Note with, choose between Followers you follow back or Close Friends. Hit Share.

WATCH VIDEO: iPhone 14 (512GB) Unboxing: Will You Spend Over Rs 1 Lakh For The Top-end iPhone 14?

Over the past couple of months, Instagram has been getting increasingly vocal about the new developments coming to the platform, and now it seems Notes is just the tip of the iceberg. Instagram has also stated that moving forward, the focus will shift to video as the primary medium instead of photos.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here