Instagram Has A New Quiet Mode To Help Users Focus On Other Things

Instagram has been on a mission to keep its users secure and also provide additional privacy but now it wants to offer better management of time for its users. The platform has added a new feature called Quiet mode which helps people know how much time they have been on the app during the day or even a week. Instagram says the new addition will also help filter content based on the user’s preference and also make their browsing experience better.

So what exactly does the Quiet Mode do for Instagram users? The company says when the mode is enabled users will not get any notifications from the app, users will have a new status icon on their account that will be shown to other contacts.

That’s not all, users will get an alert which will tell those contacting the person that the user is away from the app and won’t be able to see the notifications. Instagram wants to focus this new mode for teenagers but it is easy to see why all people would be keen on using a feature like this on the social media platform.

But the more crucial tool aimed at kids is the Supervision tool, allowing parents to control what their kids browse or consume on the platform. Filtering content allows you to select a specific word and ensure that it doesn’t show up on your recommended posts on the feed.

These new additions are a breath of fresh air on Instagram and it shows that the Meta-owned platform wants to continue its evolution, which also includes going more hands-on with videos and even bring 9:16 format for still images in the near future, which was earlier tested among select users but Instagram was hit by a barrage of rollback calls from the users.

