Instagram Has a New Stories Sticker to Invite People to a Group Chat: Here is How to Use it
Instagram has rolled-out another new feature that makes initiating a group chat easier for users. This is called the chat sticker, and the social network is adding this to make it easier to for people to ask their followers to join a new group chat. However, the power to select who all can join the group stays with the person who has posted the invitation for group chat. The Facebook owned Instagram will be rolling out this feature for all users today.
Using this feature is quite easy. All that an Instagram user needs to do is to add a ‘join chat’ sticker to their Stories. When the followers will tap the sticker, they’ll be added to a private group chat, where the original poster will have the ability to approve or deny requests. The chat will take place in their direct messages inbox, and can be ended whenever they wish.
This new feature has joined a bunch of other stickers introduced to Instagram stories, which included polls, question boxes, mentions, locations, hashtags, and countdowns, among others. The chat sticker is introduced as a solution for people who want to have a big group conversation about something or for making plans. Instagram has rolled-out a number of features in past few months, including Instagram Stories in the ‘Explore’ sections and a donation sticker to facilitate money collection.
