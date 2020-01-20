Instagram Has Removed the IGTV Button From its App

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has decided to remove the IGTV button from its interface. According to reports, out of the one billion Instagram users, a maximum of seven million people downloaded the IGTV stand-alone app. This is being done primarily because the usage of this feature is not as expected.

As per a Facebook spokesperson, “As we’ve continued to work on making it easier for people to create and discover IGTV content, we’ve learned that most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators’ profiles and the standalone app. Very few are clicking into the IGTV icon in the top right corner of the home screen in the Instagram app. We always aim to keep Instagram as simple as possible, so we’re removing this icon based on these learnings and feedback from our community”.

However, even though the button has been removed the IGTV feature is going to be available. Users can continue to watch the long-form vertical videos as they used to. Apart from watching IGTV videos on Instagram, users can also download the stand-alone IGTV app for watching long-form videos. IGTV was introduced in June last by Facebook as a separate effort to lure video makers away from YouTube, offering ways to make money on the Facebook app.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.