Instagram Hit by Bug That Deleted Activists' Stories Mysteriously, Company Says Issues Fixed

Instagram has announced that the company is aware that users worldwide faced an error where their posts, stories, and even highlights got deleted mysteriously. The company and its chief, Adam Mosseri said that the error caused by a bug has now been fixed. The timing of this glitch was unfortunate as many activists were trying to run an awareness campaign about missing Indigenous women. Instagram said that the technical issue did not pertain to any topic or location, and users globally appear to be impacted. Though the company does not mention India, many activists in the country complained of similar errors while resharing COVID-19-related resources on Instagram. It remains unclear whether the so-called bug affected Indian users as well.

In a post on Twitter, Instagram indicates that the bug impacted stories that were reshared from the feed. The company adds that customers in the US and Brazil were most impacted. “We are sorry this happened. Especially to those in Columbia, East Jerusalem, and Indigenous communities who felt this was an intentional suppression of their voice and stories - and that was not our intent whatsoever," the social media giant noted. Adam Mosseri also took to Twitter, and said that the technical glitch impacted “millions of people’s stories, highlights and archives around the world." He adds that many people thought the Facebook-owned social media platform was removing their content because of the type of content or hashtag. The company head also reiterated that the bug did not relate to any topics.

Indian activists on Instagram also faced errors with stories, posts, and highlight in the last few days, that is, around the same time Instagram reported the bug. Several posts on the platform highlight that stories and other content were deleted that pertain to COVID-19 resources. In India, the pandemic has taken a severe turn where the country is reporting over 3,000 deaths daily. The bug came to light at a time when Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are being accused of blocking accounts for criticising the government for handling of the exploding COVID-19 surge.

