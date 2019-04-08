Instagram Influencer Bursts Into Tears After Her Account With Thousands Of Followers Gets Deleted: Watch Video

An Instagram influencer recently had a meltdown on YouTube in which she begged people to stop reporting her Instagram account as it got deleted. Jessy Taylor had racked up 113,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform after her account got deleted. She posted a video of herself on YouTube crying and explaining how she was editing her pictures when her account was deleted and she couldn't do anything about it.According to her, the account was deleted because people kept reporting every single post. She said that she tried to be a better person but it was of no use. The people who reported her account should have thought twice because of they kind of "ruined her life", narrated the influencer while wiping her tears. She said that she knew there were people who wanted her to do a 9-5 job and wanted her account gone. She said that the reason for their particular behaviour was not clear.Jessy went on to explain how she used to work as a prostitute, but stopped when she started to earn money online. She encouraged people to try and put themselves in her shoes, rather than discourage her attempts to become successful. Since then she has started a new Instagram account, gaining close to 375 followers.