Instagram Introduces 'Candid' Stories, Reminiscent of BeReal

Instagram has introduced ‘Candid,’ a new feature that is reminiscent of BeReal’s routine selfie images. The feature will be tested in South Africa first, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Similar to BeReal, which has recently gained millions of users, Candid Stories sends users a daily notification, reminding them to take and share two photos. However, it is currently unclear when the feature will be launched or if it will be available worldwide.

Users will only be able to view their friends’ ‘Candid’ after uploading their own. Similar to BeReal, Candid stories will be taken using both the front and rear-facing cameras of a device simultaneously.

Since its debut in 2019, BeReal has gained popularity among teenagers and Generation Z. Its daily publishing limit and limited user interaction options make it a more authentic alternative to popular social networking sites. BeReal has seen steady growth in its user base over the past 12 months. "We're starting to test Candid, a new way for you and your friends to capture and share what you're doing right now in a story that's only visible to those who also share their own. Capture a candid from the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of feed, or from the daily notification reminder that starts after your first candid," Instagram conveyed in a blogpost.

“For those who don’t want to receive the daily notification reminder, you can always turn it off in your Settings. We’re also testing a similar feature on Facebook Stories."

Meta also recently introduced ‘Notes,’ which allows users to share their thoughts in a 60-character text post with close friends or followers. The note appears at the top of recipients’ inboxes, inviting them to respond before it disappears within 24 hours. This new feature is now available on the app. Additionally, features like Group Profiles, and Collaborative Collections were also introduced.

