Instagram Introduces New 'You're All Caught Up' Feature
Users will notice the ‘You’re All Caught Up” message once they have seen every post from the last two days.
Instagram Introduces 'You're All Caught Up' Feature. (Image: Instagram)
Instagram has introduced a new feature called ‘You’re All Caught Up” which was being tested with a limited amount of users in May. The feature will be available for both iOS and Android users. Instagram says that the feature aims to bring a more straightforward user experience. According to Instagram, users will notice the ‘You’re All Caught Up” message once they have seen every post from the last two days. Since it is difficult to keep track of the posts which have already been seen, the message, will give users a better understanding of their feed and also of the photos and videos they may or may not have missed out on.
Instagram has not revealed how exactly the new feature functions. It is difficult to say if the algorithm still plays a part in the ‘You’re All Caught Up’ feature or does it plainly mean that all posts in a two-day period have already been viewed by a user. As of right now, the algorithm for a user’s Instagram feed is based on likes and engagement. Posts from accounts which are liked and commented on by a user most frequently would appear at the top of their feed.
