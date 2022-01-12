Instagram Is Bringing A Feature That Will Change How You Use The App

Meta (erstwhile Facebook)-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to edit their profile grid. This means that users will be able to rearrange their posts on Instagram, which currently sorts them according to the date they were published on. The upcoming feature was spotted by a reverse engineer on Twitter, who also managed to enable the feature ahead of its rollout to give us a glimpse of what the feature would look like upon release.

The feature was spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared two screenshots of the feature on his Twitter. The first screenshot shows the Profile information section of the “Edit profile" page, which also shows a new “Edit Grid" option. Tapping on this new option opens a new window that shows users their profile grid, as shown in the second screenshot. On this page, users will be able to drag and drop posts to rearrange them and change the layout of their profile grid. Once done, there is a “Done" button that users need to tap to apply the changes. This will appear on the top right corner of the page.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

Now Instagram has not shared any details about the upcoming feature as of now. It is expected that the company will announce details about the feature once it is complete. The feature is currently in the early stages of development, and it may be a while till we are able to see it on our Instagram profiles.

Instagram is also reportedly working on bringing back the chronological feed that will show the latest posts first, as opposed to the AI-generated feed that shows the most relevant posts first. Instagram will have three sorting options for Feed - Home, Favourites, and Following. Home is the current setup where users see the most relevant posts according to their liking and behaviour. This is implemented by AI. The Favourites setting will only show you posts from accounts you have starred or marked as “favourite." This allows users to filter out the endless posts from people or pages they don’t care much about. Finally, there is a Following feed that is the one which will sort posts in a chronological order.

