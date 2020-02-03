Instagram is Bringing Emoji Reactions for Direct Messages

Instagram is soon going to roll out reactions for its direct messages feature. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said the photo-sharing app is already working on this feature. In a series of posts on Twitter, she said that as of now non-Instagram employees will only be able to use the heart reaction for direct messages.

She claimed that this upcoming feature has been confirmed by Facebook’s Tech Communications manager. “Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the Description: ❤ reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is ‘something they’ve been testing for a few days’,” she tweeted.

Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct MessagesCurrently, “non-employees can only see the ❤️ reaction”Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days” pic.twitter.com/EzVWfA6Doo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

Moreover, she has also claimed that even though this feature is being tested right now, the Facebook-owned company had been working on it since October last year.

Although it’s true that Instagram has recently started testing DM reactions internally with employees,Instagram has been working on it since late October 2019, about a week after I tweeted about Twitter working on DM Reactionshttps://t.co/xf1Nkmq59F — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

As of now, only the ‘Love’ reaction is available, but it is expected that the brand will also be rolling out the other six reactions in the near future. Recently, the same feature was also introduced for Twitter. In order to use this feature on the microblogging site a user needs to hover over the message select an emoji reaction after the pop-up. To add the reaction which you have chosen, click on the icon that appears when you hover over the message on the web or double-tap the message on mobile.

