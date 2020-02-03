Take the pledge to vote

Instagram is Bringing Emoji Reactions for Direct Messages

Even though this feature is being tested right now, the Facebook-owned company had been working on it since October last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Instagram is soon going to roll out reactions for its direct messages feature. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said the photo-sharing app is already working on this feature. In a series of posts on Twitter, she said that as of now non-Instagram employees will only be able to use the heart reaction for direct messages.

She claimed that this upcoming feature has been confirmed by Facebook’s Tech Communications manager. “Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the Description: ❤ reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is ‘something they’ve been testing for a few days’,” she tweeted.

Moreover, she has also claimed that even though this feature is being tested right now, the Facebook-owned company had been working on it since October last year.

As of now, only the ‘Love’ reaction is available, but it is expected that the brand will also be rolling out the other six reactions in the near future. Recently, the same feature was also introduced for Twitter. In order to use this feature on the microblogging site a user needs to hover over the message select an emoji reaction after the pop-up. To add the reaction which you have chosen, click on the icon that appears when you hover over the message on the web or double-tap the message on mobile.

