Instagram Is Bringing This Change That'll Make You Stop Sharing Everything You Do On Insta Stories

Instagram is notoriously famous for people sharing everything they do in their lives on their Stories. This, while being a good way to share what you’re doing during your day, gets overwhelming very easily as people tend to share too many stories at times. The Meta-owned photo sharing platform is now working on a way to reduce this very problem.

According to a Twitter user, Instagram is looking to change this behaviour. The company is testing a new layout in Brazil where it only shows your followers three stories at a time and hides the rest. According to the user who found the upcoming Instagram feature, the app will show only three stories at a time, and will hide the rest behind a “Show All” button. Apart from Brazil, it is unclear what other regions are a part of this test.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Is Bringing Instagram-Like Feature To See Your Friends’ Status: Report

Now, this is not known as to how many users are seeing this new feature in the South American nation. However, if Instagram does roll out this layout on a wider scale, it will task creators with selecting the best three options for their stories that followers will be able to see.

This comes as Instagram’s latest effort to end spammy content on the platform. Users usually skip through Stories if there are too many of them to tap through, something that is very common among Instagram’s users these days.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Banned Over 18 Lakh Accounts In India In March Over Policy Violations

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Currently, users can post up to 100 stories in a row, which is something that will take quite a while to click through, if you want to see each and every photo or video shared on a user’s Instagram Story. It is not known if Instagram is planning to change this limit. One thing is for certain though, that the company wants to put an end to people posting everything they do as a Story, something that has become a bit of an annoyance for Instagram users globally.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.