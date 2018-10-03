Instagram is Down For Many Users, World Comes to a Halt

When Instagram is down and every one flocks to Twitter. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/xG6sfweFtO — Mohin Malik (@mohin_malik) October 3, 2018

Instagram is down, with people unable to see their own or their friends' accounts or profiles. According to Live Outage Maps, users across India, Australia, US and parts of Europe are unable to access the photo sharing network. The tracker registered over 1,000 outage reports in last one hour. The Instagram website was not accessible either, at the time of writing this. It displayed a page which said: "5xx Server Error".Many users have taken it up over Twitter venting out the issue and noting their frustration.This is not the first time Instagram has stopped working for users. Earlier last month, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram crashed across various parts of the world.