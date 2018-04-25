English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool to Save All Your Content Offline

The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works.

News18 Tech

Updated:April 25, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool to Save All Your Content Offline
Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool (Image: Reuters)
The Facebook-owned social media platform on Tuesday introduced a new Data Download feature that lets Instagram users download a copy of all the content they have uploaded. Earlier this month, Instagram did announce that they are building a new data portability tool, especially to comply with upcoming European GDPR privacy law that requires data portability. Instagram's Data Download tool will serve two purposes: it gives users a way out of the platform with all of their data in tow, but it also gives users who wish to stay an easy way of downloading content that they initially only published to Instagram.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 to Launch on May 17 in China: All You Need to Know

The company has rolled this tool out, aptly naming it the "Data Download" tool. The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works. Instagram has become the dominant image sharing the social network with over 800 million users. If you are interested in downloading the data you shared on Instagram, follow these steps:

-The first you need to do is to navigate to the privacy settings on your web browser.
-Once you do that, enter the email address associated with your Instagram account and tap on Next.
-On the next screen, you will be asked to put your account’s password, enter it and tap on request download.

Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More

To recall, Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as "Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis. The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram "Nametag", Inverse reported. Snapchat launched "Snapcode" in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat's features for long.

Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look







Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

News18 Explains : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court

Recommended For You