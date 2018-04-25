Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool to Save All Your Content Offline

The Facebook-owned social media platform on Tuesday introduced a new Data Download feature that lets Instagram users download a copy of all the content they have uploaded. Earlier this month, Instagram did announce that they are building a new data portability tool, especially to comply with upcoming European GDPR privacy law that requires data portability. Instagram's Data Download tool will serve two purposes: it gives users a way out of the platform with all of their data in tow, but it also gives users who wish to stay an easy way of downloading content that they initially only published to Instagram.The company has rolled this tool out, aptly naming it the "Data Download" tool. The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works. Instagram has become the dominant image sharing the social network with over 800 million users. If you are interested in downloading the data you shared on Instagram, follow these steps:-The first you need to do is to navigate to the privacy settings on your web browser.-Once you do that, enter the email address associated with your Instagram account and tap on Next.-On the next screen, you will be asked to put your account’s password, enter it and tap on request download.To recall, Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as "Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis. The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram "Nametag", Inverse reported. Snapchat launched "Snapcode" in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat's features for long.