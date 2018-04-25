English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool to Save All Your Content Offline
The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works.
Instagram is Rolling Out Their 'Data Download' Tool (Image: Reuters)
The Facebook-owned social media platform on Tuesday introduced a new Data Download feature that lets Instagram users download a copy of all the content they have uploaded. Earlier this month, Instagram did announce that they are building a new data portability tool, especially to comply with upcoming European GDPR privacy law that requires data portability. Instagram's Data Download tool will serve two purposes: it gives users a way out of the platform with all of their data in tow, but it also gives users who wish to stay an easy way of downloading content that they initially only published to Instagram.
Also Read: OnePlus 6 to Launch on May 17 in China: All You Need to Know
The company has rolled this tool out, aptly naming it the "Data Download" tool. The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works. Instagram has become the dominant image sharing the social network with over 800 million users. If you are interested in downloading the data you shared on Instagram, follow these steps:
-The first you need to do is to navigate to the privacy settings on your web browser.
-Once you do that, enter the email address associated with your Instagram account and tap on Next.
-On the next screen, you will be asked to put your account’s password, enter it and tap on request download.
Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More
To recall, Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as "Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis. The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram "Nametag", Inverse reported. Snapchat launched "Snapcode" in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat's features for long.
Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
Also Read: OnePlus 6 to Launch on May 17 in China: All You Need to Know
The company has rolled this tool out, aptly naming it the "Data Download" tool. The tool is currently only available to web users; iOS and Android versions are still in the works. Instagram has become the dominant image sharing the social network with over 800 million users. If you are interested in downloading the data you shared on Instagram, follow these steps:
-The first you need to do is to navigate to the privacy settings on your web browser.
-Once you do that, enter the email address associated with your Instagram account and tap on Next.
-On the next screen, you will be asked to put your account’s password, enter it and tap on request download.
Also Read: Top Five Phones With a Notch Display: iPhone X, Huawei P20 Pro, Vivo V9 And More
To recall, Facebook-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature dubbed as "Nametags" -- a clone of Snapchat's 'Snapcode' which will let users create a "custom scannable tag" by designing a pattern of emojis. The feature will also offer an option to use a selfie image for creating a custom Instagram "Nametag", Inverse reported. Snapchat launched "Snapcode" in January 2015 that allowed users to add friends using their phone cameras. Instagram has been in the news for cloning Snapchat's features for long.
Also Watch: Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera' First Look
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anushka is Obsessed with Husband Virat's Wardrobe, Sports His T-Shirt Yet Again; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Kaul Reprimanded for Breach of Conduct Against Mumbai
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- OnePlus 6 is Coming to India on May 17; Global Launch on May 16
- Olympic Gold Remains Ultimate Dream, Says Bajrang Punia After Dominant Show in Gold Coast