Instagram Is Shutting Its Threads App, Only Two Years After Launch: Here's Why

Facebook (now Meta)-owned Instagram is closing its messaging app Threads that was launched back in 2019. Instagram is informing users with a prompt to move back to the original Instagram app. Instagram ending support for Threads was first reported on by TechCrunch. Separately, the photo sharing platform is also bringing the ability to add music to feed posts, similar to how Instagram allows users to put music on their Stories and Reels.

Instagram will stop supporting Threads by the end of December. Users will also start seeing an in-app notice about its departure from November 23. This was first brought to notice by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted a screenshot showing the notice that Instagram is yet to start showing to its users. Threads was launched for both Android and iOS devices as Instagram’s standalone image-centric messaging app. Launched back in October 2019, Threads was found to have some similarities with Snapchat. It allowed users to share their photos and videos in a visual form with their close friends list. It, however, moved beyond close friends last year and was updated to allow users to message anyone on Instagram.

The exact reason for this is not known yet, but a Meta spokesperson told NDTV Gadgets 360 that Instagram will now focus on enhancing how users connect with their close friends on Instagram itself. “We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we’ve seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram," the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

