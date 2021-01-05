Instagram Is Testing a New Stories Layout for Desktop Which Will Make Them Appear in Carousels

Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram appears to be testing a new interface for viewing stories on desktop. In the new layout, Instagram stories on desktop will appear in a carousel, instead of the current single-tile format that takes up the entire page. The navigation remains the same, with the users requiring to click through the stories or let them play automatically. With the new layout, it will be easier to keep a track of where a user is in their queue.

According to a report in Engadget, Instagram has already started testing the new layout, but it is not clear as to how many users are seeing the new look, or if the change will remain permanent for those who are seeing a new, different layout for Instagram Stories. An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to Engadget that the company is indeed testing the new Instagram Stories layout and it began appearing to a small group of Instagram users last month but did not comment on when it may be available widely.

Until now, checking an Instagram Story takes up the entire screen and there is no option to swipe to the next person's story, although there are navigation buttons. The new layout hinted at in the Engadget report will certainly make Instagram Stories on desktop more engaging and cleaner to look at.

Instagram had, in 2020 brought some important new features including Instagram Reels, enhancements to Instagram Live, Vanish Mode, and the most important integration of Facebook Messenger with Instagram Inbox.