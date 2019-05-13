Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Instagram is Testing New Stickers With Music Lyrics

The new Stickers will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
Instagram is Testing New Stickers With Music Lyrics
The new Stickers will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background
Facebook-owned messaging app Instagram is testing a new Sticker feature that will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background. Still in development, the feature was predicted in April on Twitter by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who even demonstrated its working in a short music video from Rick Ashley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" along side its lyrics, The Verge reported. Details about what exact region is the app testing the feature in remains unclear as of now. Information about its public availability also remains undisclosed.

In 2018, the photo-messaging app brought music to its Stories feature, allowing users to add background music to accompany their posts and customise their Stories with specific clips for certain pictures or videos. In December, Instagram added some additional musical features, allowing users to respond to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos, the report added.
