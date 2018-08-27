English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Instagram is Testing Virtual Communities For College Students
Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that would help college students discover and connect with fellow batchmates from the same college community.
Instagram is Testing Virtual Communities For College Students (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Loading...
Photo-messaging app Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature that would help college students discover and connect with fellow batchmates from the same college community. "Opting in for the feature adds a user's university and graduating year -- selected by the user from pre-determined options -- to their profile and grants access to class-based lists of other students who have opted into the community," CNBC reported late on Friday.
Students could then direct messages to others and also get access to other students' public story directly from the community lists. The Facebook-owned platform will verify students using information people have publicly shared about their universities, the accounts they follow and other connections they have.
Instagram has rolled out a plethora of new features like Instagram TV (IGTV), video chat options, filters and more to add more people to its already existing one billion monthly active users.
