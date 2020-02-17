Instagram 'Latest Post' Prototype Feature Could Bring Back Chronological Feed

In 2016, Instagram introduced a drastic change to its app. The chronological style was changed to a Facebook-like algorithm that showcased posts in accordance with the relationship between a user and the post’s creator, the time it was posted, the number of likes and comments among others. While users have been asking to bring back the chronological feed for long now, a recent development has shown the photo and video sharing app is preparing for a feature that could be very similar.

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert, recently tweeted pointing out that Instagram was working on a ‘latest posts’ feature. She wrote that this feature sounded like the chronological feed that people have been asking for. However, this will be “similar, but not the same”.

Instagram is working on “Latest Posts” feed for catching up feed posts



This sounds like the chronological feed people are asking for. Similar, but not the same 👀 pic.twitter.com/AUMwlZGtUr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 14, 2020

Replying to her find, Facebook’s communications manager for engineering in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Alexandru Voica, responded with a tweet. He wrote that it was an “early prototype from a recent hackathon” and the feature will not be available to anyone publicly. Voica also wrote that the company had no plans to “test or launch it at this time”.

Another great find, thanks for sharing it. For those who are keen to know how this was developed, it's an early prototype from a recent hackathon (a Facebook tradition). It is not available to anyone publicly, and we have no plans to test or launch it at this time. https://t.co/PMi2QVchLG — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) February 14, 2020

According to Neowin, the ‘Latest Posts’ feature will give users the option to view content in reverse chronological order on their feed. The report adds that it will show up on the main feed as a pop-up and, when clicked, will take users to a separate area where the latest uploads from people users follow will appear.