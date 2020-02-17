English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Instagram 'Latest Post' Prototype Feature Could Bring Back Chronological Feed

Image for Representation (Source: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong)

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert, tweeted recently that Instagram's new feature was similar to its earlier chronological feed

In 2016, Instagram introduced a drastic change to its app. The chronological style was changed to a Facebook-like algorithm that showcased posts in accordance with the relationship between a user and the post’s creator, the time it was posted, the number of likes and comments among others. While users have been asking to bring back the chronological feed for long now, a recent development has shown the photo and video sharing app is preparing for a feature that could be very similar.

Jane Manchun Wong, a reverse engineering expert, recently tweeted pointing out that Instagram was working on a ‘latest posts’ feature. She wrote that this feature sounded like the chronological feed that people have been asking for. However, this will be “similar, but not the same”.

Replying to her find, Facebook’s communications manager for engineering in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Alexandru Voica, responded with a tweet. He wrote that it was an “early prototype from a recent hackathon” and the feature will not be available to anyone publicly. Voica also wrote that the company had no plans to “test or launch it at this time”.

According to Neowin, the ‘Latest Posts’ feature will give users the option to view content in reverse chronological order on their feed. The report adds that it will show up on the main feed as a pop-up and, when clicked, will take users to a separate area where the latest uploads from people users follow will appear.

