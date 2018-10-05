English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Launches Nametag Feature For Adding Friends IRL
Instagram Nametag feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday.
Instagram Launches Nametag Feature For Adding Friends IRL
Loading...
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram on Friday introduced a new feature "Nametag" to make the process of finding and adding people and accounts easier. "'Nametag' is a customisable identification card that allows people to find your Instagram profile when it's scanned. Your nametag is uniquely yours and makes it quick and fun to add people and accounts you discover in person," the photo-messaging app wrote in a blog-post late on Thursday.
The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday. Since "Nametag" is a customisable feature, users have the liberty to add colours, emojis and selfies with different stickers and design their own identification card.
"To scan someone's nametag, you can either swipe right into the camera, hover over the nametag and hold down on your screen, or enter the camera by tapping 'Scan a nametag' when viewing your own," the post added. Users would also be able to share their nametag with friends through text messages and over other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday. Since "Nametag" is a customisable feature, users have the liberty to add colours, emojis and selfies with different stickers and design their own identification card.
"To scan someone's nametag, you can either swipe right into the camera, hover over the nametag and hold down on your screen, or enter the camera by tapping 'Scan a nametag' when viewing your own," the post added. Users would also be able to share their nametag with friends through text messages and over other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AndhaDhun Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sriram Raghavan Bring a Taut Thriller
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Venom Movie Review: Tom Hardy Saves Marvel Spin-off from Becoming DC Disaster
- Janhvi Kapoor is Every New-age Bride’s Dream in Latest Photoshoot. See Pics, Video
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...