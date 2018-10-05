English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Instagram Launches Nametag Feature For Adding Friends IRL

Instagram Nametag feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2018, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Instagram Launches Nametag Feature For Adding Friends IRL
Instagram Launches Nametag Feature For Adding Friends IRL
Loading...
Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram on Friday introduced a new feature "Nametag" to make the process of finding and adding people and accounts easier. "'Nametag' is a customisable identification card that allows people to find your Instagram profile when it's scanned. Your nametag is uniquely yours and makes it quick and fun to add people and accounts you discover in person," the photo-messaging app wrote in a blog-post late on Thursday.

The feature is available globally for both Android and iOS users starting Friday. Since "Nametag" is a customisable feature, users have the liberty to add colours, emojis and selfies with different stickers and design their own identification card.

"To scan someone's nametag, you can either swipe right into the camera, hover over the nametag and hold down on your screen, or enter the camera by tapping 'Scan a nametag' when viewing your own," the post added. Users would also be able to share their nametag with friends through text messages and over other platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...